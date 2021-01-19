Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 9:35AM PST until January 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH STRONG AND DAMAGING OFFSHORE WINDS…
.A strong and widespread damaging wind event is expected to
impact a large portion of Southwest California through
Wednesday morning, with the peak of the wind event today into
tonight. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are expected
across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the
peak, as well as the higher elevations of San Luis Obispo and
Santa Barbara counties. The lowest humidities with this event are
expected to be today across coastal and valley areas where downslope
drying will be maximized. There will be an increased risk of fire
ignitions due to downed trees and powerlines, along with the
threat of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, especially
considering the very dry fuels in place across Southwest
California.
* Winds…Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with damaging gusts 60 to
75 mph across valley and foothills areas, as well as the Santa
Monicas, and 25 to 45 mph with damaging gusts of 50 to 65 mph
for coastal areas. Strongest winds across the Ventura county
Valleys, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and coastal
areas from Ventura to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. Locally
strong winds also expected to impact portions of the Los Angeles
Basin.
* Relative Humidity…15 to 25 percent, increasing to 20 to 30
percent by this evening.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
Due to the strength of the expected winds, there will be an
increased potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing
an increased threat of fire ignitions. In addition, there will
be an increased risk for power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.