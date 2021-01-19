Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 2:45PM PST until January 20 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH STRONG AND DAMAGING OFFSHORE

WINDS…

.Strong and widespread damaging winds are expected to

impact a large portion of Southwest California through Wednesday

morning, with the peak of the wind event today into tonight.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are expected across portions

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the peak, as well as

the higher elevations of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

counties. The lowest humidities with this event are expected to

be Tuesday across coastal and valley areas where downslope drying

will be maximized. There will be an increased risk of fire

ignitions due to downed trees and powerlines, along with the

threat of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, especially

considering the very dry fuels in place across Southwest

California.

* Winds…Northeast to east winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 35

to 50 mph are expected for the Central Coast and Santa Ynez

Valley, strongest in the foothills. For the mountains,

northeast to east winds 30 to 50 mph with damaging wind gusts

of 60 to 70 mph likely.

* Relative Humidity…15 to 30 percent.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

Due to the strength of the expected winds, there will be an

increased potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing

an increased threat of fire ignitions. In addition, there will

be an increased risk for power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.