Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 2:45PM PST until January 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH STRONG AND DAMAGING OFFSHORE
WINDS…
.Strong and widespread damaging winds are expected to
impact a large portion of Southwest California through Wednesday
morning, with the peak of the wind event today into tonight.
Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are expected across portions
of Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the peak, as well as
the higher elevations of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara
counties. The lowest humidities with this event are expected to
be Tuesday across coastal and valley areas where downslope drying
will be maximized. There will be an increased risk of fire
ignitions due to downed trees and powerlines, along with the
threat of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, especially
considering the very dry fuels in place across Southwest
California.
* Winds…Northeast 35 to 55 mph with damaging gusts 60 to 80
mph, except isolated gusts to 90 mph possible across the Los
Angeles county mountains.
* Relative Humidity…15 to 30 percent, increasing to 20 to 40
percent Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Driest conditions across
Ventura and western Los Angeles counties.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
Due to the strength of the expected winds, there will be an
increased potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing
an increased threat of fire ignitions. In addition, there will
be an increased risk for power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.