Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 2:45PM PST until January 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH STRONG AND DAMAGING OFFSHORE
WINDS…
.Strong and widespread damaging winds are expected to
impact a large portion of Southwest California through Wednesday
morning, with the peak of the wind event today into tonight.
Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are expected across portions
of Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the peak, as well as
the higher elevations of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara
counties. The lowest humidities with this event are expected to
be Tuesday across coastal and valley areas where downslope drying
will be maximized. There will be an increased risk of fire
ignitions due to downed trees and powerlines, along with the
threat of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, especially
considering the very dry fuels in place across Southwest
California.
* Winds…Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with damaging gusts 60 to
75 mph across valley and foothills areas, as well as the Santa
Monicas, and 25 to 45 mph with damaging gusts of 50 to 65 mph
for coastal areas. Strongest winds across the Ventura county
Valleys, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and
coastal areas from Ventura to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills.
Locally strong winds also expected to impact portions of the
Los Angeles Basin.
* Relative Humidity…15 to 25 percent, increasing to 20 to 30
percent by Tuesday evening and Wednesday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable
for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire
behavior which would threaten life and property. Due to the
strength of the expected winds, there will be an increased
potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing an increased
threat of fire ignitions. In addition, there will be an
increased risk for power outages.