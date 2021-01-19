Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 2:45PM PST until January 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH STRONG AND DAMAGING OFFSHORE

WINDS…

.Strong and widespread damaging winds are expected to

impact a large portion of Southwest California through Wednesday

morning, with the peak of the wind event today into tonight.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are expected across portions

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the peak, as well as

the higher elevations of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

counties. The lowest humidities with this event are expected to

be Tuesday across coastal and valley areas where downslope drying

will be maximized. There will be an increased risk of fire

ignitions due to downed trees and powerlines, along with the

threat of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, especially

considering the very dry fuels in place across Southwest

California.

* Winds…Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with damaging gusts 60 to

75 mph across valley and foothills areas, as well as the Santa

Monicas, and 25 to 45 mph with damaging gusts of 50 to 65 mph

for coastal areas. Strongest winds across the Ventura county

Valleys, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and

coastal areas from Ventura to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills.

Locally strong winds also expected to impact portions of the

Los Angeles Basin.

* Relative Humidity…15 to 25 percent, increasing to 20 to 30

percent by Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable

for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire

behavior which would threaten life and property. Due to the

strength of the expected winds, there will be an increased

potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing an increased

threat of fire ignitions. In addition, there will be an

increased risk for power outages.