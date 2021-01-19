High Wind Warning issued January 19 at 1:41PM PST until January 20 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.