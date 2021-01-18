Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 11:40AM PST until January 20 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA
TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH STRONG AND DAMAGING
OFFSHORE WINDS…
.A strong and widespread damaging wind event is expected to
impact a large portion of Southwest California tonight through
Wednesday morning, with the peak of the wind event Tuesday into
Tuesday night. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are expected
across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the
peak, as well as the higher elevations of San Luis Obispo and
Santa Barbara counties. The lowest humidities with this event
are expected to be across coastal and valley areas where downslope
drying will be maximized. There will be an increased risk of fire
ignitions due to downed trees and powerlines, along with the
threat of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, especially
considering the very dry fuels in place across Southwest
California.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning FOR LOCALLY DAMAGING NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND
MODERATELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 10 PM
this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* Winds…Northeast to east winds will be increasing across the
San Luis obispo county coast and foothills this evening, with
winds strengthening and becoming widespread across San Luis
Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday into Tuesday night.
During the peak, northeast to east winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts
of 35 to 50 mph are expected for the Central Coast and Santa
Ynez Valley, strongest in the foothills. For the mountains,
northeast to east winds 30 to 50 mph with damaging wind gusts of
60 to 70 mph likely.
* Relative Humidity…15 to 30 percent.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable
for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire
behavior which would threaten life and property. Due to the
strength of the expected winds, there will be an increased
potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing an increased
threat of fire ignitions. In addition, there will be an
increased risk for power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.
