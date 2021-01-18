Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 11:40AM PST until January 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA

TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH STRONG AND DAMAGING

OFFSHORE WINDS…

.A strong and widespread damaging wind event is expected to

impact a large portion of Southwest California tonight through

Wednesday morning, with the peak of the wind event Tuesday into

Tuesday night. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are expected

across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the

peak, as well as the higher elevations of San Luis Obispo and

Santa Barbara counties. The lowest humidities with this event

are expected to be across coastal and valley areas where downslope

drying will be maximized. There will be an increased risk of fire

ignitions due to downed trees and powerlines, along with the

threat of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, especially

considering the very dry fuels in place across Southwest

California.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning FOR STRONG AND DAMAGING NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS

AND MODERATELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 10

PM this evening to 10 PM PST Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* Winds…Northeast winds increasing tonight, peaking Tuesday into

Tuesday evening. During the peak, northeast to east winds 30 to

50 mph with damaging gusts 60 to 75 mph across valley and

foothills areas, as well as the Santa Monicas, and 25 to 45 mph

with damaging gusts of 50 to 65 mph for coastal areas. Strongest

winds across the Ventura county Valleys, San Fernando Valley,

Santa Clarita Valley, and coastal areas from Ventura to Malibu

and the Hollywood Hills. Locally strong winds also expected to

impact portions of the Los Angeles Basin on Tuesday.

* Relative Humidity…12 to 25 percent, increasing to 20 to 30

percent by Tuesday evening.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable

for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire

behavior which would threaten life and property. Due to the

strength of the expected winds, there will be an increased

potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing an increased

threat of fire ignitions. In addition, there will be an

increased risk for power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.