Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 11:40AM PST until January 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA
TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH STRONG AND DAMAGING
OFFSHORE WINDS…
.A strong and widespread damaging wind event is expected to
impact a large portion of Southwest California tonight through
Wednesday morning, with the peak of the wind event Tuesday into
Tuesday night. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are expected
across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the
peak, as well as the higher elevations of San Luis Obispo and
Santa Barbara counties. The lowest humidities with this event
are expected to be across coastal and valley areas where downslope
drying will be maximized. There will be an increased risk of fire
ignitions due to downed trees and powerlines, along with the
threat of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, especially
considering the very dry fuels in place across Southwest
California.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning FOR STRONG AND DAMAGING NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS
AND MODERATELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 10
PM this evening to 10 PM PST Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* Winds…Northeast winds increasing tonight, peaking Tuesday into
Tuesday evening. During the peak, northeast to east winds 30 to
50 mph with damaging gusts 60 to 75 mph across valley and
foothills areas, as well as the Santa Monicas, and 25 to 45 mph
with damaging gusts of 50 to 65 mph for coastal areas. Strongest
winds across the Ventura county Valleys, San Fernando Valley,
Santa Clarita Valley, and coastal areas from Ventura to Malibu
and the Hollywood Hills. Locally strong winds also expected to
impact portions of the Los Angeles Basin on Tuesday.
* Relative Humidity…12 to 25 percent, increasing to 20 to 30
percent by Tuesday evening.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable
for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire
behavior which would threaten life and property. Due to the
strength of the expected winds, there will be an increased
potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing an increased
threat of fire ignitions. In addition, there will be an
increased risk for power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.
