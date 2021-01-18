High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 8:33PM PST until January 20 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 40 to 55 mph
with gusts up to 80 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Monica Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 1 AM Tuesday to 4 AM
PST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.