High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 3:23AM PST until January 20 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara

County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.