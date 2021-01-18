High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 3:23AM PST until January 20 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments