High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 3:23AM PST until January 20 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Monica Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.