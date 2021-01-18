High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 2:01PM PST until January 20 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.