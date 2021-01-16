Red Flag Warning issued January 16 at 9:39AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM TODAY FOR THE LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…
.North to northeast winds will continue over Los Angeles and
Ventura Counties today with very low humidities. Along with
persistently dry fuels, this combination of gusty offshore winds
and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions
over the valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties. There is a chance that the warning will need to be
extended into Sunday. Across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo
Counties, locally gusty offshore winds and dry air will bring
elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions today,
especially in the mountains and foothills.
* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph diminishing late. Isolated gusts to 45 mph in the hills.
* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent but as low as 5 percent in
isolated areas. Poor overnight recoveries.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.