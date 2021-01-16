Red Flag Warning issued January 16 at 9:39AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM TODAY FOR THE LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…

.North to northeast winds will continue over Los Angeles and

Ventura Counties today with very low humidities. Along with

persistently dry fuels, this combination of gusty offshore winds

and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions

over the valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties. There is a chance that the warning will need to be

extended into Sunday. Across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo

Counties, locally gusty offshore winds and dry air will bring

elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions today,

especially in the mountains and foothills.

* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph diminishing late. Isolated gusts to 45 mph in the hills.

* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent but as low as 5 percent in

isolated areas. Poor overnight recoveries.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.