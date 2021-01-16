Red Flag Warning issued January 16 at 4:04PM PST until January 16 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR
THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS DUE TO
GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.North to northeast winds gusting between 30 and 45 mph will
continue across the mountains and valleys of Los Angeles and
Ventura Counties through this evening prompting the extension of
the Red Flag Warning. Humidities will also remain between 8 and 15
percent across the warning area through this evening. Offshore
winds are expected to be slightly weaker and a bit more localized
later tonight into Sunday, however elevated to brief critical fire
weather conditions are still expected.
* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to
45 mph, diminishing some by late evening.
* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent. Poor overnight recovery.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.