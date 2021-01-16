Red Flag Warning issued January 16 at 4:04PM PST until January 16 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR

THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS DUE TO

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.North to northeast winds gusting between 30 and 45 mph will

continue across the mountains and valleys of Los Angeles and

Ventura Counties through this evening prompting the extension of

the Red Flag Warning. Humidities will also remain between 8 and 15

percent across the warning area through this evening. Offshore

winds are expected to be slightly weaker and a bit more localized

later tonight into Sunday, however elevated to brief critical fire

weather conditions are still expected.

* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to

45 mph, diminishing some by late evening.

* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent. Poor overnight recovery.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.