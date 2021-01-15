Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 9:06AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM SATURDAY FOR THE LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH CANCELLED FOR THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

MOUNTAINS AND SOUTH COAST…

.North to northeast winds will continue over Los Angeles and

Ventura Counties through Saturday with very low humidities. Along

with persistently dry fuels, this combination of wind and

humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions over the

valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Locally

gusty winds and dry air are still expected across Santa Barbara

County tonight into early Saturday and a few hours of critical

conditions are likely, especially in the Montecito Hills area,

however most areas will not reach red flag criteria for more than

5 hours and for this reason the fire weather watch has been

cancelled.

* Winds…North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55

mph. Strongest today.

* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent but as low as 5 percent in

isolated areas. Poor overnight recoveries.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.