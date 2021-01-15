Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 9:06AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM SATURDAY FOR THE LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH CANCELLED FOR THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
MOUNTAINS AND SOUTH COAST…
.North to northeast winds will continue over Los Angeles and
Ventura Counties through Saturday with very low humidities. Along
with persistently dry fuels, this combination of wind and
humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions over the
valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Locally
gusty winds and dry air are still expected across Santa Barbara
County tonight into early Saturday and a few hours of critical
conditions are likely, especially in the Montecito Hills area,
however most areas will not reach red flag criteria for more than
5 hours and for this reason the fire weather watch has been
cancelled.
* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. Strongest today.
* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent but as low as 5 percent in
isolated areas, mainly Friday. Poor overnight recoveries.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.