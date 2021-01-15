Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 2:39PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM SATURDAY FOR THE LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…

.North to northeast winds will continue over Los Angeles and

Ventura Counties through Saturday with very low humidities. Along

with persistently dry fuels, this combination of wind and humidity

will result in critical fire weather conditions over the valleys

and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. There is a

chance that the warning will need to be extended into Sunday.

Across Santa Barbara County, locally gusty winds and dry air are

still expected into early Saturday and a few hours of critical

conditions are likely, especially in the Montecito Hills area,

however most areas will not reach red flag criteria for more than

5 hours.

* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. Strongest Friday.

* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent but as low as 5 percent in

isolated areas, mainly Friday. Poor overnight recoveries.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.