Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 9:30AM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TODAY TO 4 PM FRIDAY
FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING FOR THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND SOUTH COAST…
.North to northeast winds will continue over Los Angeles and
Ventura Counties through Friday with dry air descending over the
region starting later this afternoon or tonight. Along with
persistently dry fuels, this combination of wind and humidity will
result in critical fire weather conditions over the valleys and
mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties this afternoon
through Friday afternoon, with a chance of needing to be extended
into Saturday. Gusty Sundowner winds and dry air will affect
Santa Barbara County Friday night into Saturday, with Red Flag
conditions possible.
* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Strongest later tonight into Friday.
* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent but as low as 5 percent in
isolated areas, mainly on Friday. Poor overnight recoveries.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.