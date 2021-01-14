Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 9:30AM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TODAY TO 4 PM FRIDAY

FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING FOR THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND SOUTH COAST…

.North to northeast winds will continue over Los Angeles and

Ventura Counties through Friday with dry air descending over the

region starting later this afternoon or tonight. Along with

persistently dry fuels, this combination of wind and humidity will

result in critical fire weather conditions over the valleys and

mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties this afternoon

through Friday afternoon, with a chance of needing to be extended

into Saturday. Gusty Sundowner winds and dry air will affect

Santa Barbara County Friday night into Saturday, with Red Flag

conditions possible.

* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph. Strongest later tonight into Friday.

* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent but as low as 5 percent in

isolated areas, mainly on Friday. Poor overnight recoveries.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.