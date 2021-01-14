Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 2:47PM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TODAY TO 4 PM FRIDAY FOR
THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING FOR THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND SOUTH COAST…
.North to northeast winds will continue over Los Angeles and
Ventura Counties through Friday with decreasing humidities through
Friday. Along with persistently dry fuels, this combination of
wind and humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions
over the valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties. with a chance of needing to be extended into Saturday.
Gusty Sundowner winds and dry air will affect Santa Barbara County
Friday night into Saturday, with Red Flag conditions possible.
* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph. Strongest tonight into Friday.
* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent but as low as 5 percent in
isolated areas, mainly Friday. Poor overnight recoveries.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.