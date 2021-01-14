Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 2:47PM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TODAY TO 4 PM FRIDAY FOR

THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING FOR THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND SOUTH COAST…

.North to northeast winds will continue over Los Angeles and

Ventura Counties through Friday with decreasing humidities through

Friday. Along with persistently dry fuels, this combination of

wind and humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions

over the valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties. with a chance of needing to be extended into Saturday.

Gusty Sundowner winds and dry air will affect Santa Barbara County

Friday night into Saturday, with Red Flag conditions possible.

* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph. Strongest tonight into Friday.

* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent but as low as 5 percent in

isolated areas, mainly Friday. Poor overnight recoveries.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.