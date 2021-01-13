Red Flag Warning issued January 13 at 2:45PM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS
AND VALLEYS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING FOR THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND SOUTH COAST…
.North to northeast winds will form over Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties on Thursday and continue through Friday, with dry air
descending over the region starting late THursday afternoon or
night. Along with persistently dry fuels, this combination of
wind and humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions
over the valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties
Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, with a chance of
needing to be extended into Saturday. There is also a chance that
the coastal areas will need to be added. Gusty Sundowner winds and
dry air will affect Santa Barbara County Friday night into
Saturday, with Red Flag conditions possible.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 4 PM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday.
* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Strongest Thursday night into Friday.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 5 to 10 percent. Poor overnight
recoveries.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.
Comments