Red Flag Warning issued January 13 at 2:45PM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS

AND VALLEYS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING FOR THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND SOUTH COAST…

.North to northeast winds will form over Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties on Thursday and continue through Friday, with dry air

descending over the region starting late THursday afternoon or

night. Along with persistently dry fuels, this combination of

wind and humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions

over the valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, with a chance of

needing to be extended into Saturday. There is also a chance that

the coastal areas will need to be added. Gusty Sundowner winds and

dry air will affect Santa Barbara County Friday night into

Saturday, with Red Flag conditions possible.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 4 PM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday.

* Winds…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph. Strongest Thursday night into

Friday.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 5 to 10 percent. Poor overnight

recoveries.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.