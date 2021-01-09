High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 6:07AM PST until January 9 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with
gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may affect area
roadways, including Highway 33 in Ventura County and
Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.