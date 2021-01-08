High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:38PM PST until January 8 at 11:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM PST this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may affect areas
roadways. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192…as well as
the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.