High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 11:08PM PST until January 9 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may affect area roadways,

including Highway 33 in Ventura County and Interstate 5 and

Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.