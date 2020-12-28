Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 2:41AM PST until December 29 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6

and 12 inches possible above 5000 feet. Lighter snowfall

between 4000 and 5000 feet. Gusty Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including the

Interstate 5 Corridor where the snow level is expected to lower

to 4000 feet which would affect the top of the Tejon Grade with

snow accumulations of one to two inches along with icy

conditions. Significant reductions in visibility are possible

due to fog and blowing snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.