Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 3:30AM PST until December 29 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6
and 12 inches possible above 5000 feet. Lighter snowfall between
4000 and 5000 feet. Gusty Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including the
Interstate 5 Corridor where the snow level is expected to lower
to 4000 feet which would affect the top of the Tejon Grade with
snow accumulations of one to two inches along with icy
conditions. Significant reductions in visibility are possible
due to fog and blowing snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.
Comments