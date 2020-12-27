Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 2:37PM PST until December 28 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible above 5000

feet. Gusty Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Significant reductions

in visibility are possible due to fog and blowing snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.