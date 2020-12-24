Red Flag Warning issued December 24 at 11:52AM PST until December 24 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES..AND THE VENTURA…SAN FERNANDO…AND
SANTA CLARITA VALLEYS THROUGH 3 PM TODAY…
Santa Ana winds are diminishing today, but remain strong enough to
maintain critical fire weather conditions over most of the
valleys and the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
through 3 PM this afternoon. Humidities are gradually rising, but
many locations across the four county area are still seeing
humidities between 8 to 15 percent. A weak upper level low
pressure system is moving over the area, and this will bring
increasing humidity and lighter winds to the area later this
afternoon and evening. Isolated light showers are affecting some
mountain areas outside locations affected by northeast winds, and
also along some coastal areas.
* Winds…Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to
40 mph will continue through this afternoon, with local gusts up
to 50 mph. The winds are expected to diminish more substantially
late this afternoon and evening.
* Relative Humidity…6 to 15 percent through this afternoon.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
The strong winds could also down trees and powerlines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are occurring. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire
spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with
assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation
route.