Red Flag Warning issued December 24 at 11:52AM PST until December 24 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES..AND THE VENTURA…SAN FERNANDO…AND

SANTA CLARITA VALLEYS THROUGH 3 PM TODAY…

Santa Ana winds are diminishing today, but remain strong enough to

maintain critical fire weather conditions over most of the

valleys and the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

through 3 PM this afternoon. Humidities are gradually rising, but

many locations across the four county area are still seeing

humidities between 8 to 15 percent. A weak upper level low

pressure system is moving over the area, and this will bring

increasing humidity and lighter winds to the area later this

afternoon and evening. Isolated light showers are affecting some

mountain areas outside locations affected by northeast winds, and

also along some coastal areas.

* Winds…Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to

40 mph will continue through this afternoon, with local gusts up

to 50 mph. The winds are expected to diminish more substantially

late this afternoon and evening.

* Relative Humidity…6 to 15 percent through this afternoon.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

The strong winds could also down trees and powerlines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are occurring. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire

spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with

assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation

route.