Red Flag Warning issued December 23 at 2:08PM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTIES THROUGH NOON THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND

LOW HUMIDITIES…

Gusty Santa Ana winds will peak today through tonight across Los

Angeles and Ventura counties with wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph

across wind favored areas except locally higher gusts across

windiest foothills and mountains. Winds will diminish on Thursday,

especially in the afternoon hours. Humidity levels between 3 and

15 percent will continue across the region through tonight. An

approaching upper level low pressure system is also expected to

help induce east to southeast winds gusting 25 to 40 mph

(strongest across higher terrain) with associated dry air tonight

across portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties,

leading to some elevated to brief critical fire weather

conditions. Critical fire weather conditions combined with very

dry fuels has resulted in the Red Flag Warning for Los Angeles and

Ventura counties. This will bring the the potential for rapid

fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior with

any new fire ignitions. A weak upper level low pressure system is

expected to track over the area Thursday afternoon and evening

bringing increasing humidity and lighter winds along with a slight

chance of light showers, mainly over the mountains.

* Winds…Northeast to east winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60

mph through tonight, except locally higher gusts across

western portions of the Angeles National Forest. Winds

gradually diminishing Thursday, especially in the afternoon

hours.

* Relative Humidity…3 to 15 percent through early Thursday

morning. Humidities rising by Thursday afternoon.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

The strong winds could also down trees and powerlines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are occurring. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire

spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with

assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation

route.