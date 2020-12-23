Red Flag Warning issued December 23 at 2:08PM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTIES THROUGH NOON THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITIES…
Gusty Santa Ana winds will peak today through tonight across Los
Angeles and Ventura counties with wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph
across wind favored areas except locally higher gusts across
windiest foothills and mountains. Winds will diminish on Thursday,
especially in the afternoon hours. Humidity levels between 3 and
15 percent will continue across the region through tonight. An
approaching upper level low pressure system is also expected to
help induce east to southeast winds gusting 25 to 40 mph
(strongest across higher terrain) with associated dry air tonight
across portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties,
leading to some elevated to brief critical fire weather
conditions. Critical fire weather conditions combined with very
dry fuels has resulted in the Red Flag Warning for Los Angeles and
Ventura counties. This will bring the the potential for rapid
fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior with
any new fire ignitions. A weak upper level low pressure system is
expected to track over the area Thursday afternoon and evening
bringing increasing humidity and lighter winds along with a slight
chance of light showers, mainly over the mountains.
* Winds…Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45
mph through tonight across the Ventura county coastal plain
and Malibu to Hollywood Hills. Winds gradually diminishing
Thursday, especially in the afternoon hours.
* Relative Humidity…3 to 15 percent through Thursday morning.
Humidities increasing by Thursday afternoon.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire
spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with
assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation
route.