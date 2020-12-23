Red Flag Warning issued December 23 at 10:15AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTIES THROUGH NOON THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND

LOW HUMIDITIES…

.Gusty Santa Ana winds will peak today through tonight across Los

Angeles and Ventura counties with wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph across

wind favored areas except locally higher gusts across windiest foothills

and mountains. Humidity levels have fallen into the teens early this

morning and will continue to dry to between 3 and 15 percent across the region

today into tonight. An approaching upper level low pressure system is

also expected to help induce east to southeast winds gusting 25 to 40

mph (strongest across higher terrain) with associated dry air tonight

across portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, leading

to some elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions. Critical

fire weather conditions combined with very dry fuels has resulted in

the Red Flag Warning for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This will

bring the the potential for rapid fire spread, long range spotting,

and extreme fire behavior with any new fire ignitions. A weak upper

level low pressure system is expected to track over the area Thursday

afternoon and evening bringing increasing humidity and lighter winds

along with a slight chance of light showers over the mountains.

* Winds…Northeast to east winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

through tonight, except locally higher gusts across western portions

of the Angeles National Forest. Winds gradually diminishing Thursday,

especially in the afternoon hours.

* Relative Humidity…Lowering to 3 to 15 percent today, continuing

into early Thursday morning. Humidities rising by Thursday afternoon.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

The strong winds could also down trees and powerlines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire

spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with

assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation

route.