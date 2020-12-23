Red Flag Warning issued December 23 at 10:15AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTIES THROUGH NOON THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITIES…
.Gusty Santa Ana winds will peak today through tonight across Los
Angeles and Ventura counties with wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph across
wind favored areas except locally higher gusts across windiest foothills
and mountains. Humidity levels have fallen into the teens early this
morning and will continue to dry to between 3 and 15 percent across the region
today into tonight. An approaching upper level low pressure system is
also expected to help induce east to southeast winds gusting 25 to 40
mph (strongest across higher terrain) with associated dry air tonight
across portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, leading
to some elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions. Critical
fire weather conditions combined with very dry fuels has resulted in
the Red Flag Warning for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This will
bring the the potential for rapid fire spread, long range spotting,
and extreme fire behavior with any new fire ignitions. A weak upper
level low pressure system is expected to track over the area Thursday
afternoon and evening bringing increasing humidity and lighter winds
along with a slight chance of light showers over the mountains.
* Winds…Northeast to east winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph
through tonight, except locally higher gusts across western portions
of the Angeles National Forest. Winds gradually diminishing Thursday,
especially in the afternoon hours.
* Relative Humidity…Lowering to 3 to 15 percent today, continuing
into early Thursday morning. Humidities rising by Thursday afternoon.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
The strong winds could also down trees and powerlines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire
spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with
assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation
route.