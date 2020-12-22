Red Flag Warning issued December 22 at 11:59AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTIES 8 AM WEDNESDAY THROUGH NOON THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA

ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH CANCELLED FOR INTERIOR SAN LUIS OBISPO

COUNTY…

.Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to increase rapidly across

Los Angeles and Ventura counties early Wednesday morning, then

peak in strength Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night when

Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are expected across wind favored

areas. Humidity levels are expected to fall to around 15 percent

by mid morning Wednesday in downslope areas, with widespread

drying down to 3 to 10 percent Wednesday afternoon into Thursday

morning. Gusty east to southeast winds and associated drying

will also affect portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

counties on Wednesday night, however duration of critical

conditions is no longer expected to be over 6 hours, resulting in

the cancellation of the Fire Weather Watch for interior San Luis

Obispo county. A Red Flag Warning is being issued for Ventura and

Los Angeles counties due to the combination of critical fire

weather conditions and very dry fuels, bringing the potential for

rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior

with any new fire ignitions.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 8 AM Wednesday to noon PST

Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds…Northeast to east winds increasing rapidly Wednesday

morning, peaking Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night at 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph across the Ventura county coastal

plain and Malibu to Hollywood Hills.

* Relative Humidity…Lowering to around 15 percent by mid morning

Wednesday, then falling to 3 to 10 percent Wednesday afternoon

into Thursday morning.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable

for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire

behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire

spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with

assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation

route.