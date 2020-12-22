Red Flag Warning issued December 22 at 11:59AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTIES 8 AM WEDNESDAY THROUGH NOON THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA
ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH CANCELLED FOR INTERIOR SAN LUIS OBISPO
COUNTY…
.Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to increase rapidly across
Los Angeles and Ventura counties early Wednesday morning, then
peak in strength Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night when
Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are expected across wind favored
areas. Humidity levels are expected to fall to around 15 percent
by mid morning Wednesday in downslope areas, with widespread
drying down to 3 to 10 percent Wednesday afternoon into Thursday
morning. Gusty east to southeast winds and associated drying
will also affect portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara
counties on Wednesday night, however duration of critical
conditions is no longer expected to be over 6 hours, resulting in
the cancellation of the Fire Weather Watch for interior San Luis
Obispo county. A Red Flag Warning is being issued for Ventura and
Los Angeles counties due to the combination of critical fire
weather conditions and very dry fuels, bringing the potential for
rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior
with any new fire ignitions.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 8 AM Wednesday to noon PST
Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds…Northeast winds increasing rapidly Wednesday morning,
peaking Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night at 20 to 35 mph
with gusts 40 to 55 mph. Strongest winds across the Santa
Clarita Valley, eastern Ventura Valleys, and northern San
Fernando Valley. Winds gradually diminishing Thursday,
especially in the afternoon hours.
* Relative Humidity…Lowering to around 15 percent by mid morning
Wednesday, then falling to 3 to 10 percent Wednesday afternoon
into Thursday morning.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable
for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire
behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire
spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with
assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation
route.
