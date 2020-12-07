Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 2:27PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 PM TUESDAY FOR MUCH

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES AND THE MOUNTAINS OF SAN LUIS

OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND

LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH NOON TUESDAY FOR THE COASTAL

AREAS OF SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES AND THE SANTA

YNEZ VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

.DISCUSSION…

No changes to the Red Flag Warnings, except extending the Santa

Barbara and San Luis Obispo County Mountains to 10 PM Tuesday.

Moderate to strong northeast to east winds will continue over areas

that typically see offshore winds, but also impacting some rarer

areas that usually do not like much of San Luis Obispo and Santa

Barbara Counties. The strongest winds are expected through early

Tuesday when gusts between 30 and 50 mph will be common over parts of

all four counties, except for gusts between 50 and 70 mph over

select foothills over all four counties as well the Los Angeles and

Ventura County Mountains. Humidities will lower further tonight, and

be 5 to 10 percent nearly everywhere by Tuesday, with very poor if

any overnight recoveries. With the current state of the extremely dry

fuels, moderate to strong winds, and low humidities, Red Flag

Warnings will be in effect over most areas through Tuesday.

* Winds…Northeast winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

Strongest through early Tuesday.

* Relative Humidity…Minimums 8 to 18 percent Monday, and 6 to

12 percent on Tuesday. Very poor overnight recoveries tonight.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

In addition, there will be the added threat of downed trees

and powerlines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire

behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources. This is the time to get set with assembling your

emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation route.