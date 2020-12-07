Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 2:27PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 PM TUESDAY FOR MUCH
OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES AND THE MOUNTAINS OF SAN LUIS
OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH NOON TUESDAY FOR THE COASTAL
AREAS OF SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES AND THE SANTA
YNEZ VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
.DISCUSSION…
No changes to the Red Flag Warnings, except extending the Santa
Barbara and San Luis Obispo County Mountains to 10 PM Tuesday.
Moderate to strong northeast to east winds will continue over areas
that typically see offshore winds, but also impacting some rarer
areas that usually do not like much of San Luis Obispo and Santa
Barbara Counties. The strongest winds are expected through early
Tuesday when gusts between 30 and 50 mph will be common over parts of
all four counties, except for gusts between 50 and 70 mph over
select foothills over all four counties as well the Los Angeles and
Ventura County Mountains. Humidities will lower further tonight, and
be 5 to 10 percent nearly everywhere by Tuesday, with very poor if
any overnight recoveries. With the current state of the extremely dry
fuels, moderate to strong winds, and low humidities, Red Flag
Warnings will be in effect over most areas through Tuesday.
* Winds…Northeast winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.
Strongest through early Tuesday.
* Relative Humidity…Minimums 8 to 18 percent Monday, and 6 to
12 percent on Tuesday. Very poor overnight recoveries tonight.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
In addition, there will be the added threat of downed trees
and powerlines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire
behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources. This is the time to get set with assembling your
emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation route.