Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 10:06AM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 PM TUESDAY FOR MUCH OF

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND

LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY THROUGH NOON

TUESDAY FOR THE SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND COASTAL AREAS AND SANTA YNEZ VALLEY DUE

TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.Moderate to strong northeast to east winds will continue to

develop and expand today, strongest over areas that typically see

offshore winds, but also impacting some areas that usually do not.

The strongest winds are expected later this afternoon and tonight

when gusts between 30 and 50 mph will be common over parts of all

four counties, except for gusts between 50 and 70 mph expected

over some foothills and the Los Angeles and Ventura County

Mountains. Humidities will be mostly above 15 percent today over

interior Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, while

humidities will lower to 8 to 15 percent elsewhere if they have

not already. Humidities will lower tonight, and be 5 to 10 percent

nearly everywhere by Tuesday. With the current state of the

extremely dry fuels, moderate to strong winds, and low humidities,

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect over most areas by this

afternoon and continue through Tuesday.

* Winds…Northeast to east winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph, strongest this afternoon through tonight. Isolated gusts to

60 mph possible in the foothills.

* Relative Humidity…Minimums 10 to 20 percent today, and 6 to

12 percent on Tuesday. Very poor overnight recoveries tonight.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with

assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation

route.