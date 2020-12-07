Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 10:06AM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 PM TUESDAY FOR MUCH OF
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY THROUGH NOON
TUESDAY FOR THE SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND COASTAL AREAS AND SANTA YNEZ VALLEY DUE
TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.Moderate to strong northeast to east winds will continue to
develop and expand today, strongest over areas that typically see
offshore winds, but also impacting some areas that usually do not.
The strongest winds are expected later this afternoon and tonight
when gusts between 30 and 50 mph will be common over parts of all
four counties, except for gusts between 50 and 70 mph expected
over some foothills and the Los Angeles and Ventura County
Mountains. Humidities will be mostly above 15 percent today over
interior Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, while
humidities will lower to 8 to 15 percent elsewhere if they have
not already. Humidities will lower tonight, and be 5 to 10 percent
nearly everywhere by Tuesday. With the current state of the
extremely dry fuels, moderate to strong winds, and low humidities,
Red Flag Warnings will be in effect over most areas by this
afternoon and continue through Tuesday.
* Winds…Northeast winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph,
strongest this afternoon through tonight.
* Relative Humidity…Minimums 8 to 18 percent today, and 6 to 12
percent on Tuesday. Very poor overnight recoveries tonight.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
In addition, there will be the added threat of downed trees
and powerlines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire
behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources. This is the time to get set with assembling your
emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation route.