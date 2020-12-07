High Wind Warning issued December 7 at 1:43AM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph
possible tonight and Tuesday morning. For the Wind Advisory,
northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from noon today to noon PST
Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways will be affected by gusty cross
winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as
Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.