High Wind Warning issued December 7 at 12:18PM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.