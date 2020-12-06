Red Flag Warning issued December 6 at 1:29PM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY THROUGH 10 PM
TUESDAY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY
NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY THROUGH NOON
TUESDAY FOR THE SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND COASTAL AREAS AND SANTA YNEZ VALLEY DUE
TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late tonight
night and continue through Tuesday evening. The Santa Ana winds
are expected to peak in strength and coverage Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning when wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be
likely for the wind favored coastal and valley areas of Los
Angeles and Ventura counties, while damaging gusts of 55 to
70 mph will be possible for the mountains (including the Santa
Monicas). Also of note with this upcoming event is the upper
level wind support likely bringing unusually strong northeast to
east winds across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo
counties, especially in the mountains and foothills, where wind
gusts of 45 to 60 mph will be likely from Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning. While humidities are expected to rise
slightly Monday morning, a drying trend is expected Monday
afternoon through Tuesday when humidities in the teens and single
digits will likely be common. Widespread critical fire weather
conditions combined with extremely dry fuels has resulted in Red
Flag Warnings for all four counties with this event.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 2 PM Monday to noon PST
Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds…Northeast to east winds increasing to 15 to 30 mph with
gusts of 49 to 50 mph likely. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph
possible in the coastal foothills of San Luis Obispo County and
the foothills above Montecito and Carpinteria.
* Relative Humidity…15 to 25 percent Monday, falling to between
7 and 15 percent Monday night into Tuesday morning in wind prone
areas and foothills.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with
assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation
route.
