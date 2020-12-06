Red Flag Warning issued December 6 at 1:29PM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY THROUGH 10 PM

TUESDAY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY

NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY THROUGH NOON

TUESDAY FOR THE SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND COASTAL AREAS AND SANTA YNEZ VALLEY DUE

TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late tonight

night and continue through Tuesday evening. The Santa Ana winds

are expected to peak in strength and coverage Monday afternoon

through Tuesday morning when wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be

likely for the wind favored coastal and valley areas of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties, while damaging gusts of 55 to

70 mph will be possible for the mountains (including the Santa

Monicas). Also of note with this upcoming event is the upper

level wind support likely bringing unusually strong northeast to

east winds across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo

counties, especially in the mountains and foothills, where wind

gusts of 45 to 60 mph will be likely from Monday afternoon

through Tuesday morning. While humidities are expected to rise

slightly Monday morning, a drying trend is expected Monday

afternoon through Tuesday when humidities in the teens and single

digits will likely be common. Widespread critical fire weather

conditions combined with extremely dry fuels has resulted in Red

Flag Warnings for all four counties with this event.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 2 PM Monday to noon PST

Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds…Northeast to east winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph with

gusts of 45 to 60 mph likely in the mountains and adjacent

foothills, including the eastern foothills of the Santa Ynez

Range above Montecito and Carpinteria.

* Relative Humidity…15 to 25 percent Monday, falling to

between 7 and 15 percent Monday night into Tuesday morning.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire

behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources. This is the time to get set with assembling your

emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation route.