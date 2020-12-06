Red Flag Warning issued December 6 at 1:29PM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY THROUGH 10 PM

TUESDAY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY

NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY THROUGH NOON

TUESDAY FOR THE SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND COASTAL AREAS AND SANTA YNEZ VALLEY DUE

TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late tonight

night and continue through Tuesday evening. The Santa Ana winds

are expected to peak in strength and coverage Monday afternoon

through Tuesday morning when wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be

likely for the wind favored coastal and valley areas of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties, while damaging gusts of 55 to

70 mph will be possible for the mountains (including the Santa

Monicas). Also of note with this upcoming event is the upper

level wind support likely bringing unusually strong northeast to

east winds across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo

counties, especially in the mountains and foothills, where wind

gusts of 45 to 60 mph will be likely from Monday afternoon

through Tuesday morning. While humidities are expected to rise

slightly Monday morning, a drying trend is expected Monday

afternoon through Tuesday when humidities in the teens and single

digits will likely be common. Widespread critical fire weather

conditions combined with extremely dry fuels has resulted in Red

Flag Warnings for all four counties with this event.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 2 PM Monday to noon PST

Tuesday.

* Winds…Northeast to east winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph can be expected, with isolated gusts up to 50 mph in the

foothills.

* Relative Humidity…15 to 25 percent Monday, falling to between

7 and 15 percent Monday night into Tuesday morning in wind prone

areas and foothills.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with

assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation

route.