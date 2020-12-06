Red Flag Warning issued December 6 at 1:29PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY THROUGH 10 PM
TUESDAY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY
NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY THROUGH NOON
TUESDAY FOR THE SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND COASTAL AREAS AND SANTA YNEZ VALLEY DUE
TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late tonight
night and continue through Tuesday evening. The Santa Ana winds
are expected to peak in strength and coverage Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning when wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be
likely for the wind favored coastal and valley areas of Los
Angeles and Ventura counties, while damaging gusts of 55 to
70 mph will be possible for the mountains (including the Santa
Monicas). Also of note with this upcoming event is the upper
level wind support likely bringing unusually strong northeast to
east winds across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo
counties, especially in the mountains and foothills, where wind
gusts of 45 to 60 mph will be likely from Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning. While humidities are expected to rise
slightly Monday morning, a drying trend is expected Monday
afternoon through Tuesday when humidities in the teens and single
digits will likely be common. Widespread critical fire weather
conditions combined with extremely dry fuels has resulted in Red
Flag Warnings for all four counties with this event.
* Winds…Increasing late tonight through Monday morning, then
peaking Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning when
northeast to east winds of 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts to
60 mph can be expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph likely in the
western portions of the Los Angeles county mountains and
western portions of the Santa Monicas.
* Relative Humidity…Increasing to 15 to 35 percent Monday
morning then decreasing to teens and single digits Monday
afternoon through Tuesday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
In addition, there will be the added threat of downed trees
and powerlines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire
behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources. This is the time to get set with assembling your
emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation route.