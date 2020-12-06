Red Flag Warning issued December 6 at 10:24AM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY THROUGH 10 PM

TUESDAY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY

NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY THROUGH NOON

TUESDAY FOR THE SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND COASTAL AREAS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO

EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late tonight

night and continue through Tuesday evening. The Santa Ana winds

are expected to peak in strength and coverage Monday afternoon

through Tuesday morning when wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be

likely for the wind favored coastal and valley areas of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties, while damaging gusts of 55 to 70 mph

will be possible for the mountains (including the Santa Monicas).

Also of note with this upcoming event is the upper level wind

support likely bringing unusually strong northeast to east winds

across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,

especially in the mountains and foothills, where wind gusts of 45

to 60 mph will be possible from late Monday afternoon through

Tuesday morning. While humidities are expected to rise slightly

Monday morning, a drying trend is expected Monday afternoon

through Tuesday when humidities in the teens and single digits

will likely be common. Widespread critical fire weather conditions

will be likely with this event for Los Angeles and Ventura

counties leading to the Red Flag Warning. Meanwhile, a Fire

Weather Watch remains in effect for the mountains, foothills, and

coastal areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, where

there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions.

* Winds…Increasing late tonight through Monday morning, then

peaking Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning when northeast

to east winds of 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts to 60 mph can

be expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph likely in the western

portions of the Los Angeles county mountains and western

portions of the Santa Monicas.

* Relative Humidity…Increasing to 15 to 35 percent Monday

morning then decreasing to teens and single digits Monday

afternoon through Tuesday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

In addition, there will be the added threat of downed trees and

powerlines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire

behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources. This is the time to get set with assembling your

emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation route.