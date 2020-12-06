Red Flag Warning issued December 6 at 10:24AM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY THROUGH 10 PM
TUESDAY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY
NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY THROUGH NOON
TUESDAY FOR THE SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND COASTAL AREAS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO
EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late tonight
night and continue through Tuesday evening. The Santa Ana winds
are expected to peak in strength and coverage Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning when wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be
likely for the wind favored coastal and valley areas of Los
Angeles and Ventura counties, while damaging gusts of 55 to 70 mph
will be possible for the mountains (including the Santa Monicas).
Also of note with this upcoming event is the upper level wind
support likely bringing unusually strong northeast to east winds
across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,
especially in the mountains and foothills, where wind gusts of 45
to 60 mph will be possible from late Monday afternoon through
Tuesday morning. While humidities are expected to rise slightly
Monday morning, a drying trend is expected Monday afternoon
through Tuesday when humidities in the teens and single digits
will likely be common. Widespread critical fire weather conditions
will be likely with this event for Los Angeles and Ventura
counties leading to the Red Flag Warning. Meanwhile, a Fire
Weather Watch remains in effect for the mountains, foothills, and
coastal areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, where
there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions.
* Winds…Increasing late tonight through Monday morning, then
peaking Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning when northeast
winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph can be expected.
Strongest winds in the Santa Clarita valley, eastern Ventura
county valleys, and northern San Fernando Valley.
* Relative Humidity…Increasing to 15 to 35 percent Monday
morning then decreasing to teens and single digits Monday
afternoon through Tuesday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire
behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources. This is the time to get set with assembling your
emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation route.