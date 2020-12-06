High Wind Warning issued December 6 at 2:11PM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph
possible Monday night and Tuesday morning. For the Wind
Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from noon Monday to noon PST
Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 AM to noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
