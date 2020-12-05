Red Flag Warning issued December 5 at 2:37PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING CANCELLED FOR TODAY ACROSS THE LOS ANGELES

AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND SANTA CLARITA VALLEY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY THROUGH 10 PM TUESDAY

FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY

NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY THROUGH NOON

TUESDAY FOR THE SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND COASTAL AREAS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO

EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.Offshore winds have continued to diminish this afternoon across

much of the forecast area, allowing the early cancellation of the

Red Flag Warning for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura

counties as well as the Santa Clarita Valley. The air mass will

remain extremely dry with minimum humidities in the single digits.

Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late Sunday

night and continue through Tuesday evening. The Santa Ana winds

are expected to peak in strength and coverage Monday afternoon

through Tuesday morning when wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be

likely for the wind favored coastal and valley areas of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties, while damaging gusts of 55 to 70 mph

will be possible for the mountains (including the Santa Monicas).

Also of note with this upcoming event is the upper level wind

support likely bringing unusually strong northeast to east winds

across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,

especially in the mountains and foothills, where wind gusts of 45

to 60 mph will be possible from late Monday afternoon through

Tuesday morning. While humidities are expected to rise slightly

Monday morning, a drying trend is expected Monday afternoon

through Tuesday when humidities in the teens and single digits

will likely be common. Widespread critical fire weather conditions

will be likely with this event for Los Angeles and Ventura

counties leading to the upgrade to the Red Flag Warning.

Meanwhile, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the mountains,

foothills, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

counties, where there is the potential for critical fire weather

conditions.

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND SANTA CLARITA

VALLEY…

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 4 AM Monday to 10 PM PST

Tuesday. The Red Flag Warning for today has been cancelled. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds…Northeast winds will continue to diminish today through

Sunday. Late Sunday night through Tuesday, northeast winds will

increase to 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts of 55 to 70 mph

likely. Strongest winds Monday afternoon through Tuesday

morning, especially in the mountains.

* Relative Humidity…3 to 10 percent today. Increasing to 15 to

35 percent Monday morning then decreasing to teens and single

digits Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable

for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire

behavior which would threaten life and property. The strong

winds could also down trees and power lines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire

behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.