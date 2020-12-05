Red Flag Warning issued December 5 at 2:37PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING CANCELLED FOR TODAY ACROSS THE LOS ANGELES
AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND SANTA CLARITA VALLEY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY THROUGH 10 PM TUESDAY
FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY
NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY THROUGH NOON
TUESDAY FOR THE SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND COASTAL AREAS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO
EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.Offshore winds have continued to diminish this afternoon across
much of the forecast area, allowing the early cancellation of the
Red Flag Warning for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura
counties as well as the Santa Clarita Valley. The air mass will
remain extremely dry with minimum humidities in the single digits.
Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late Sunday
night and continue through Tuesday evening. The Santa Ana winds
are expected to peak in strength and coverage Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning when wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be
likely for the wind favored coastal and valley areas of Los
Angeles and Ventura counties, while damaging gusts of 55 to 70 mph
will be possible for the mountains (including the Santa Monicas).
Also of note with this upcoming event is the upper level wind
support likely bringing unusually strong northeast to east winds
across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,
especially in the mountains and foothills, where wind gusts of 45
to 60 mph will be possible from late Monday afternoon through
Tuesday morning. While humidities are expected to rise slightly
Monday morning, a drying trend is expected Monday afternoon
through Tuesday when humidities in the teens and single digits
will likely be common. Widespread critical fire weather conditions
will be likely with this event for Los Angeles and Ventura
counties leading to the upgrade to the Red Flag Warning.
Meanwhile, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the mountains,
foothills, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara
counties, where there is the potential for critical fire weather
conditions.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 4 AM Monday to 10 PM PST
Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds…Late sunday night through Tuesday, northeast winds will
increase to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Strongest winds
likely Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, especially in
the valleys and adjacent foothills.
* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent today. Increasing to 15 to
35 percent Monday morning then decreasing to teens and single
digits Monday afternoon through Tuesday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are likely to occur. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire
behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.
