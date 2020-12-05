Red Flag Warning issued December 5 at 10:02AM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA CLARITA
VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING CANCELLED FOR THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR
THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…
.Winds have diminished across much of the forecast area today,
but there will continue to be northeast winds gusting 20 to 30 mph
across the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and Santa
Clarita Valley today. The air mass will remain extremely dry with
minimum humidities in the single digits to lower teens.
Elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions will persist
through Sunday due to continued dry air and local offshore breezes
across the interior.
Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late Sunday
night and continue through at least Tuesday. The Santa Ana winds
are expected to peak in strength and coverage Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning when wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be
likely for the wind favored coastal and valley areas of Los
Angeles and Ventura counties, while damaging gusts of 55 to 70
mph will be possible for the mountains (including the Santa
Monicas). Also of note with this upcoming event is that the upper
level wind support will likely bring unusually strong northeast
to east winds across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo
counties, especially in the mountains and foothills, where wind
gusts of 40 to 60 mph will be possible from Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning. While there will likely be an uptick of
humidities Monday morning, a drying trend is expected Monday
afternoon through Tuesday when humidities in the teens and single
digits will be common. Widespread critical fire weather conditions
will be likely with this event for Los Angeles and Ventura
counties, and possibly portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa
Barbara counties.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS
AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY…
* Winds and humidity…Northeast east 10 to 25 mph with gusts 20
to 30 mph are expected to continue today. Late Sunday night
through Tuesday, northeast winds will increase to 25 to 40 mph
with damaging gusts of 55 to 70 mph possible. Strongest winds
Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, especially in the
mountains.
* Relative Humidity…3 to 10 percent today. Increasing slightly
Sunday night into Monday morning then decreasing to teens and
single digits Monday afternoon through Tuesday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.