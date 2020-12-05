Red Flag Warning issued December 5 at 10:02AM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA CLARITA

VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING CANCELLED FOR THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR

THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…

.Winds have diminished across much of the forecast area today,

but there will continue to be northeast winds gusting 20 to 30 mph

across the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and Santa

Clarita Valley today. The air mass will remain extremely dry with

minimum humidities in the single digits to lower teens.

Elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions will persist

through Sunday due to continued dry air and local offshore breezes

across the interior.

Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late Sunday

night and continue through at least Tuesday. The Santa Ana winds

are expected to peak in strength and coverage Monday afternoon

through Tuesday morning when wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be

likely for the wind favored coastal and valley areas of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties, while damaging gusts of 55 to 70

mph will be possible for the mountains (including the Santa

Monicas). Also of note with this upcoming event is that the upper

level wind support will likely bring unusually strong northeast

to east winds across portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo

counties, especially in the mountains and foothills, where wind

gusts of 40 to 60 mph will be possible from Monday afternoon

through Tuesday morning. While there will likely be an uptick of

humidities Monday morning, a drying trend is expected Monday

afternoon through Tuesday when humidities in the teens and single

digits will be common. Widespread critical fire weather conditions

will be likely with this event for Los Angeles and Ventura

counties, and possibly portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa

Barbara counties.

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS

AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY…

* Winds and humidity…Northeast east 10 to 25 mph with gusts 20

to 30 mph are expected to continue today. Late Sunday night

through Tuesday, northeast winds will increase to 25 to 40 mph

with damaging gusts of 55 to 70 mph possible. Strongest winds

Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, especially in the

mountains.

* Relative Humidity…3 to 10 percent today. Increasing slightly

Sunday night into Monday morning then decreasing to teens and

single digits Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.