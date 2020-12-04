Red Flag Warning issued December 4 at 9:21AM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM SATURDAY FOR THE LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY

DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY FOR THE LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS

AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.Winds are decreasing today, however, it will remain gusty in the

mountains and foothills with gusts of 35 to 45 mph. Lower

elevations will see less wind with some gusts to 25 to 35 mph at

times through this morning. The air mass remains extremely dry

with minimum humidities in the single digits to lower teens

expected across most valleys and mountains through Saturday. Poor

overnight recoveries of only 10-20 percent will be likely for

windier areas of the fire district. Elevated to brief critical

fire weather conditions will persist after Saturday due to

continued dry air and locally gusty offshore winds.

There is strong potential for another Santa Ana event next Monday

and Tuesday, and possibly continuing into Wednesday or Thursday.

* Winds…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Isolated

gusts to 45 mph in the hills through Friday morning. Winds

decreasing this afternoon.

* Relative Humidity…3 to 10 percent.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.