Red Flag Warning issued December 4 at 9:21AM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM SATURDAY FOR THE LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY
DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY FOR THE LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS
AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.Winds are decreasing today, however, it will remain gusty in the
mountains and foothills with gusts of 35 to 45 mph. Lower
elevations will see less wind with some gusts to 25 to 35 mph at
times through this morning. The air mass remains extremely dry
with minimum humidities in the single digits to lower teens
expected across most valleys and mountains through Saturday. Poor
overnight recoveries of only 10-20 percent will be likely for
windier areas of the fire district. Elevated to brief critical
fire weather conditions will persist after Saturday due to
continued dry air and locally gusty offshore winds.
There is strong potential for another Santa Ana event next Monday
and Tuesday, and possibly continuing into Wednesday or Thursday.
* Winds…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Isolated
gusts to 45 mph in the hills through Friday morning. Winds
decreasing this afternoon.
* Relative Humidity…3 to 10 percent.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.