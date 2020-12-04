Red Flag Warning issued December 4 at 6:06PM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM SATURDAY FOR THE LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY
DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…
.Winds have diminished across the area, but it will remain gusty
in the mountains and foothills, with isolated gusts up to 35 mph
through Saturday. The air mass will remain extremely dry with
minimum humidities in the single digits to lower teens across
most valleys and mountains during this time. Poor overnight
recoveries of only 10-20 percent will be likely for windier areas
of the fire district. Elevated to brief critical fire weather
conditions will persist through Sunday due to continued dry air
and locally gusty offshore winds.
Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late Sunday
night and continue through at least Tuesday. Northeast wind gusts
will likely increase to near 60 mph, or possibly higher, by Monday
morning. There is some uncertainty in humidities, as an upper
level system moving over the area at that time may bring slight
increases in humidity at lower levels. However, drying conditions
are expected through the day Monday into Tuesday with humidities
again dropping to teens and single digits.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA
CLARITA VALLEY…
* Winds and humidity…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
are expected to continue through Saturday evening. Sunday night
through Tuesday, northeast winds will increase to 25 to 40 mph
with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated gusts may exceed 60 mph early
Monday.
* Relative Humidity…3 to 10 percent through Saturday with
minimal overnight recoveries. Increasing slightly Sunday night
into Monday morning then decreasing to teens and single digits
through Tuesday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.